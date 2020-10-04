LIVE UPDATESPresident Donald Trump At Walter Reed Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Indiana Department of Health

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,096 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday. 

Indiana has reported a total of 125,146 cases of COVID-19, including 3,447 deaths. An additional five deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

Throughout Indiana, 1,418,063 people have been tested for the virus.