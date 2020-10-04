CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect in the shooting that killed a nurse in Little Village last year is due in court this week, and the family of the victim gathered Sunday in a desperate plea for closure.

A lot has changed since Lindsey Owens saw Frank Aguilar, her late fiancée. But two things remain constant – her love for him and her quest for justice.

“I’m always thinking of Frank,” Aguilar said. “I always give his picture a kiss, tell him goodnight. I still keep his clothes.”

On Nov. 12, 2019, Aguilar, 32, took his last steps on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village. His family gathered on that very same corner on Sunday.

Aguilar was shot dead while still in his scrubs after a long shift at work. He was outside his sister’s home and was heading out to do his laundry at the time.

His family said they have been dealt a hand blows from the justice system in the time since.

“It’s gone cold,” said Aguilar’s uncle, Joshua Aclazar. “Media attention has decreased.”

Police said it was a drive-by shooting and a case of mistaken identity. Police believe the driver was Armando Lopez, 19, who at the time had been free on bond in a weapons case.

A second suspect was identified, but not charged. And ahead of another court appearance for Lopez, Aguilar’s family is advocating for change, and justice.

“Actually making movement to prosecute these criminals, not just giving them a slap on the wrist,” said Lindsey Owens, Aguilar’s fiancée. “There are people who need to be behind bars.”

Owens said she doesn’t care how long it takes – she will never stop fighting for the man who spent his life fighting for everyone else.

“I don’t know what else to do at this point for him to get justice,” she said. “I will show up to every court case and be there at every press conference. He deserves this.”

Lopez is due in court on Monday.