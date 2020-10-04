CHICAGO (CBS) — A pop-up food pantry in Lakeview helps people in need every Sunday afternoon, and every Chicagoan is invited.

The pop-up pantry is a labor of love, hosted by St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Parish and Lakeview Pantry.

Last spring, it was held at the parish church in Buena Park. But now, it has a permanent home at the Lakeview Pantry headquarters at 3945 N. Sheridan Rd., south of Irving Park Road.

Guests are offered pre-packaged boxes of dry goods, produce, dairy, and more. But one of the forces behind the pantry said there is a lot more than food involved.

“This is going to be a big signal to everyone in the city that we are brothers and sisters after all. The last few months have been months of so much negativity, so much division in our country; in our own city. This will be a sign that says, whoever you are and regardless of your situation, you’re welcome and we’re going to help you – no questions asked.”

Rev. Manuel Dorantes St. Mary Of The Lake

The organizers said they are trying to reach more and more at-risk people as the demand for food increases during the pandemic.

Father Dorantes said all too often, people wait until they have virtually no food before going to a pantry.

He said no one should wait that long and emphasized that there is help out there.