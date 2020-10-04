CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was killed and an older man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 4:51 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
Two men – ages 18 and 50 – were in a backyard at 4:51 p.m. Sunday when someone came up and shot them, police said.
The 18-year-old was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 50-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ in good condition.
As of early Sunday evening, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.