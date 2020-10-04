CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot in the arm during a robbery in the West Ridge area near Rogers Park early Sunday morning.
According to police, the 38-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Rosemont Avenue just before 3 a.m. when two men and a woman approached her on a foot. The offenders took the woman’s cell phone and purse at gunpoint before one of the men fired a shot and ran away.
The 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her arm.
No one is in custody.