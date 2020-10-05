CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, as well as 14 additional deaths.
The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health make up 4.8% of the 38,538 new tests reported on Monday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate in Illinois, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, stands at 3.4%, down from 4.2% a month ago, and as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in May.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois has reported a total of 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,631 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 382 people in intensive care, and 155 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.
So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Tuesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.