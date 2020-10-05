CHICAGO (CBS) — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many people are making travel plans. But ‘Do Not Travel’ Orders are making it hard.

Matt Lindner began planning a trip with his fiancee Sarah last year.

“When you factor in our comfort level with flying, which is changing on a minute by minute basis, and then next it’s like, ‘Let’s pack up our car and go on a road trip,'” said Lindner.

Like so many COVID-19 forced them to cancel, but their two alternative destinations are part of Chicago’s ever-changing travel order list potentially directing them to quarantine for 14 days.

Now he cannot say if they are even going on their mini honeymoon.

“We’ve talked about going to Kentucky,” he said. “We’ve talked about going to Wisconsin. It’s tough because we don’t know when states are going to be added to the travel list. The thing with this virus is it’s so unpredictable.”

Eric Bowman, managing editor for TravelPulse.com, says now more than ever people need a travel advisor to protect their money and make sure they have some sort of protection in the event of COVID-19 striking.

Bowman said advisors can offer the best places on road trips with the best cancellation policies or airlines with the most flexible pricing structures. He said advisors can help select travel insurance that will protect against COVID concerns.

According to AAA many exclude pandemics from their coverage, and this summer and fall more travelers have opted for road trips with less planning. Travelers are deciding on trips between 48 hours and seven days before heading out.

“Fortunately enough we were able to reschedule our big honeymoon to Mexico through our travel agent,” said Lindner. “We’d rather take our time, be safe and follow the rules.”

Experts say given the environment, spend as much time reviewing cancellation and refund policies as actually planning out your trip.