CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured when a fire at a homeless encampment in the Avondale neighborhood under the Kennedy Expressway caught fire Monday morning, destroying several tents.
Police and fire officials said they responded to a fire in the Belmont Avenue viaduct under the Kennedy Expressway shortly after 10 a.m.
A Fire Department spokesperson said three people were injured in the fire, and several tents in the homeless encampment were destroyed. The three people who were injured declined to go to the hospital.
The fire apparently was the result of an open flame, according to the Fire Department.
The Fire Department contacted the city’s Department of Human Services to help find lodging for the homeless people whose tents were destroyed.