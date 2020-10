Theo Epstein Expects To Remain With Cubs For 2021, But It Could Be His Last SeasonEpstein's deal expires after next season, and he's always been clear that 10 years the magic number before a change in executive leadership is necessary for any organization.

Foles, Bears Shut Down By Indianapolis ColtsPhilip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on Indianapolis's first possession, and the Colts shut down Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in a victory Sunday.

80s-Era Michael Jordan Memorabilia Fetches High Bids At AuctionThe COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping sports fans from shelling out plenty of cash for basketball memorabilia – including items from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Bears Game Rescheduled From Sunday Noon To 3:25 PMIt may be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19: Reportedly, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: 'I Don't Think The Bears Are Going To Lose This One,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Season Ends For Cubs, Chicago Falls To Miami 2-0 In Best Of 3 SeriesChicago, the NL Central champion, went 3 for 27 (.111) with runners on base in the series. Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo combined to go 0 for 12 Friday and finished the series 1 for 24. The trio is 19 for 142 (.134) with 52 strikeouts and six walks in the postseason since the 2016 World Series title as Chicago has lost nine of 13.