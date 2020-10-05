CHICAGO (CBS)– Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all 536 theaters, including eight in the Chicago area.
Parent company Cineworld Cinemas confirmed on Twitter the consideration to temporarily close all U.K. and U.S. cinemas on Sunday. The official decision was announced Monday.
We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.
— Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020
“Cineworld cannot provide customers in both the US and the UK – the company’s primary markets – with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theatres against the backdrop of COVID-19,” Officials stated in a written release.
Regal is the second largest theater chain in the country. There are eight Regal theaters in the Chicago area that will close by Thursday.
These closures will impact approximately 45,000 employees, Cineworld Cinemas confirmed.