CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with resources you need to get back to work.
The Workforce Center of Will County is hosting a drive thru job fair Monday afternoon.
The job fair will take place at the Romeoville Village Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a resume and a mask.
Interview and experience the job opportunities all from your car. FedEx, Valley View School District, Walgreens and ASG Staffing are among the companies looking to hire at the event.
More details are available online.