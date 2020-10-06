CHICAGO (CBS) — A front heads our way tonight, only to bring breezy conditions – a gusty southwest flow on Tuesday night and then northwest tomorrow behind the front.
No rain is tacked onto the front. Our area is too dry and stable to support any showers.
The low for Tuesday night is 57, the high for Wednesday 75.
Expect slight cooling behind the front for Wednesday night and Thursday, but it will still be warmer than normal. The high for Thursday is 70.
The weather will be perfection for the Bears game Thursday evening with light winds and clear skies.
It will be staying warm through the weekend. The normal high is 66 degrees.