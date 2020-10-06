CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois House committee investigating possible disciplinary action against Speaker Michael Madigan over his ties to the ComEd bribery scandal won’t meet again until after the election, after its Democratic chairman accused Republicans of using the panel “as a stage for political theater.”

“At every step of this process, our cooperation has been accompanied with the proviso that we will not allow this committee to be used as a stage for political theater – an admonishment our Republican colleagues appear to have taken more as a challenge than as a reflection of this committee’s serious work,” Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The committee will meet again in person on November 5 in Springfield – without the backdrop of a political campaign.”

Welch’s decision not to hold further hearings comes one week after he declined to allow a vote on Republicans’ request to issue subpoenas to compel Madigan and others to testify, calling their request premature.

On Tuesday, Welch said he is still “engaging in a thorough review of our subpoena power, so members of this committee can make a fully informed decision and set responsible precedent for years to come.”

Republicans immediately pounced on Welch’s decision to delay further hearings until after the election, accusing Welch of trying to protect Madigan and cover up the truth.

“Chairman Welch’s decision is an utter insult to the people of Illinois who want and deserve the truth. Chairman Welch has now become Chairman Squelch,” said Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst).

Mazzochi, one of three Republicans serving on the investigating committee, said it’s clear that Welch is only interested in protecting Madigan.

“Chris Welch said that he was going to run a professional investigation. This is not how a professional runs an investigation. This is how a political professional covers up the truth and crushes an investigation,” she said. “Chris Welch is a coward. He does not have the resolve to have Mike Madigan come before our committee, and actually answer those questions, blocking the right of voters to know.”

The committee was formed last month, when House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and two other Republicans filed a petition accusing Madigan of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator,” weeks after federal prosecutors accused ComEd of a yearslong bribery scheme that sought to curry the speakers favor in advancing legislation relaxing state regulation of ComEd’s rates by directing $1.3 million in payments to the speaker’s associates. ComEd acknowledged it stood to benefit by more than $150 million from that legislation.

Durkin called Welch’s decision to delay further hearings until after the election “a disgrace and a slap in the face to the Governor, the General Assembly and the citizens of Illinois.”

“The U.S. Attorney has given the SIC authority to investigate, and Governor Pritzker has on numerous occasions urged the Speaker to testify on his role with ComEd’s nine-year bribery scheme. Yet Rep. Welch refuses to do anything except hide the truth about the corruption of Speaker Madigan and the Democratic Party of Illinois,” Durkin said in a statement. “This is just another example of Mike Madigan’s double standard of the House Rules. The Rules of the House apply to all except him.”

Madigan has not been charged with a crime, and has denied any wrongdoing. He also has called the committee “a political stunt” orchestrated by Durkin, and has declined to testify voluntarily.

Democrats and Republicans on the House Special Investigating Committee have been at odds since the very beginning of the committee’s work, bickering over issues such as their interpretation of federal prosecutors’ guidance on how to proceed without interfering with an ongoing federal probe, to whether or not to issue subpoenas to force Madigan and other potential witnesses to testify after they declined to do so voluntarily.

The committee has met only twice so far, and has heard from only one witness, ComEd executive David Glockner, who confirmed the state’s largest electric utility made payments to Madigan associates in an effort to influence the speaker, but told lawmakers he could not say whether their efforts actually had any influence on Madigan, or whether he was even aware of them.