CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, as well as 32 additional deaths.
The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 3.3% of the 49,513 new tests reported on Tuesday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate for Illinois is 3.4%, down from 4.2% a month ago, and as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in May.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 305,011 cases, including 8,836 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,673 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 384 in intensive care, and 159 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.
So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Tuesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.