CHICAGO (CBS) — Interstate 57 on the city’s Far South Side turned into a traffic nightmare late Tuesday, after yet another gunfire incident on the roadway.
Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were called to northbound I-57 at 111th Street at 2:15 p.m. for a shooting on the expressway. No one was injured in the shooting.
Inbound traffic was shut down between 119th and Halsted streets following the incident.
The investigation continued late Tuesday.
The I-57 incident comes less than 24 hours after another expressway shooting sent a woman to the hospital. The woman was shot and wounded driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield Boulevard on Monday night.