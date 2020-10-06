CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana man has been charged in connection with the illegal sale of dozens of handguns and assault rifles in Indiana and the Chicago area.
Officials said Wayne Adam Tucker, 55, is accused of selling 39 guns from April 2019 to February 2020 in south suburban Dolton and Hammond, Indiana. Tucker was arrested Sunday.
On Monday, Tucker was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
“In setting up the deals, Tucker explained to the confidential source that he had several people supplying him with firearms that had been purchased at gun shows in Indiana, the complaint states,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a written release.
Tucker is also accused of selling approximately a pound of marijuana during a February transaction.