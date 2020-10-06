DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago voting, Election Day, Polling Locations, Uber, Vote 2020, voting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Uber is helping voters as Election Day approaches.

A new app feature helps you locate nearby polling locations and with discounts because the company said “getting to a polling station should never be a barrier to voting.

Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls. The discount applies to up to $7 each trip or $14 for the two trips.

 