CHICAGO (CBS) — For U.S. veterans, unemployment is at a record high. It’s at 9% and up from 3% percent at this time last year.

But some companies still hiring and on Tuesday, a free virtual job fair will be held for transitioning military, veterans and military spouses.

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are hosting the Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans event October 6 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s open to all members of the military community with companies that need to fill jobs now. Military trained skill sets are a bonus.

The virtual format lets companies to interview job seekers on the spot and expands opportunities to more than just the Chicago area.

“At an in-person event in Chicago, we might just be limited to jobs in the greater Chicago area and that’s still the case with our virtual career fairs, but we’ve also been able to bring on more companies that are hiring for more than just one area,” Rob Reckner, Recruit Military event director, said. “That’s allowed veterans who might be stationed in another area to get interaction with those companies without having to travel.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, Recruit Military has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates.

A free webinar is available to see how the recruitment process will take place.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual event must register online ahead of the event.

Click here for more information on the hiring event.