CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge in northwest Wisconsin promises a quick ruling on a challenge to the state’s mask mandate.
A conservative law firm wants the order blocked.
The Wisconsin Institute For Law and Liberty claimed Governor Tony Evers can’t issue multiple emergency orders for the same disaster, which Evers did after the mask mandate reached its 60-day limit.
Right now, Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is nearly 2,400. It’s been on the rise since early September, when the seven-day average was well below 1,000 cases.
Wisconsin is currently on Chicago’s emergency travel order list which requires people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from COVID-19 hotspots.