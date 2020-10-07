CHICAGO (CBS) — We have seen a beautiful temperature trend on Wednesday as highs reached well above our 66-degree average high.
It will be clear Wednesday night as winds relax. The low is 49.
Look for another sunny one on Thursday with clear skies for the Bears game.
The high for Thursday is 71.
It will be flirting with 80 on Friday.
Another front crosses our area Saturday into Sunday. But with dry air locked in place, not much to that frontal passage except maybe some clouds and a wind shift.
It will remain dry through the weekend.