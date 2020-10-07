CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in one region, but have gone in the opposite direction in the Springfield area.

The governor said in Illinois said so far, around six million COVID tests have been taken.

“Last week, I told you that we have been seeing promising declines in nearly every region of the state, with the exception of Region One, which has seen consistent increases in its positivity average for weeks, reaching a peak of 8.7% last week and sitting at 8.6%,” Pritzker said. “That progress has cooled off a bit across Illinois, we are seeing changes in positivity averages around the state level off with three regions that were decreasing last week now sitting at a stable level to others. Region nine, that’s Lake and McHenry counties up on the border with Wisconsin and Region Five, actually flipping from decreasing to increasing positivity.”

He added “to offer credit where credit is due Region Three, home to Springfield and Quincy, is the sole region to flip from increasing positivity rate to a relatively stable rate in the same time period.” He said the state averages around 60,000 tests per day.

According to the state’s department of public health (IDPH) there were 2,630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, as well as 32 additional deaths.

The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 3.3% of the 49,513 new tests reported on Tuesday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate for Illinois is 3.4%, down from 4.2% a month ago, and as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in May.