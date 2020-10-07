CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after a gun discharged during a traffic stop involving Illinois State Police in Harvey early Wednesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, during a traffic stop at 147th and Halsted near a Walgreens, a male passenger attempted to jump into the driver side of the vehicle. Police said the trooper observed a firearm emerge from the passenger’s waistband.
“A struggle ensued to gain control over the firearm,” ISP said. “The firearm discharged and the subject was struck.”
ISP confirmed the male passenger was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said the troopers involved were not struck and they did not discharge their weapons during the incident.
After the shooting, police said the vehicle rolled forward and struck the assisting trooper, causing minor injuries.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.