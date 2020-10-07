CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the girl was in serious condition Wednesday night after being shot in the back. Police said she was simply at the park with friends when out of nowhere, a man started shooting.
It all went down at 8:14 p.m. at Russell Square Park, just off 83rd Street and South Shore Drive.
Detectives were on the scene late Wednesday collecting evidence and counting the countless bullet casings.
It was unclear how many people were with the 10-year-old, but everyone in the group told police no one knew the gunman.
It was not known if words were exchanged, but it ended up with the gunman firing, people running, and the 10-year-old getting hit with a bullet in her back.
Late Wednesday night, the girl remained in serious condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
Everyone hoped she would pull through as another child fell victim to gun violence in Chicago.