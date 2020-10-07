CHICAGO (CBS) — The Netflix show “Emily in Paris” takes numerous shots at Chicago one specifically at Lou Malnati’s – and the iconic Chicago pizza chain did not find it funny at all.
The show stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who gets an assignment in Paris and finds that the people in charge of the luxury marketing firm she’s working with are not fans of deep dish pizza. One calls it “disgusting,” while the other compares it to “a quiche made of cement.”
To that, Cooper replies, “Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s.”
Lou Malnati’s did not appreciate the swipe. The pizza chain said it is “always the first to participate in good-natured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California,” but noted that given the struggles that restaurants are experiencing as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scripted remark in the show was “especially unkind.”
“We’ve been serving Chicago’s favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19,” said Lou Malnati’s owner Marc Malnati.
As the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz noted in a recent article, “Emily in Paris” takes several other shots at Chicago in its dialogue, also taking aim in particular at Cubs fans.