CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men are in custody after crashing into a building in Logan Square following a robbery in the suburbs.
According to police, the suspects were wanted for an armed robbery that occured at a Shell gas station at Touhy and Cicero avenues in Lincolnwood around 2:30 a.m.
The two suspects fled in a vehicle to the Logan Square neighborhood where they crashed into a building in the 3100 block of North Christiana Avenue, just before 3 a.m.
The crash caused minor damage. The men fled the scene on foot.
Police located them in a nearby alley and took them into custody.