CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the North Austin neighborhood Wednesday.
Around 1:45 p.m., Ashton Lipscomb was playing with a gun in a home in the 1500 block North Lorel Avenue, near Le Moyne Street, when he accidentally discharged the gun and struck himself in the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Ashton was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was initially in critical condition, police said. Doctors could not save him, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it was unclear if the boy was in the room by himself or with other children when he picked up the gun.
Area Five detectives were investigating. Police were trying to determine whom the gun belonged to, why it was in the house, and how the boy was able to get his hands on it.