CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County wants to help suburban homeowners who are struggling with their mortgages during the pandemic.
On Thursday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the launch of a $20 million dollar assistance program.
“Funded by the CARES Act, the program pays one to three months of overdue or future mortgage payments for income-eligible households,” Preckwinkle said. “Payments will be made directly to mortgage servicers up to a total of $10,000.”
The application process begins Friday and closes on October 16.
Check Cook County’s website, cookcounty.il.gov, for more details.
