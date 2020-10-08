DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County wants to help suburban homeowners who are struggling with their mortgages during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the launch of a $20 million dollar assistance program.

“Funded by the CARES Act, the program pays one to three months of overdue or future mortgage payments for income-eligible households,” Preckwinkle said. “Payments will be made directly to mortgage servicers up to a total of $10,000.”

The application process begins Friday and closes on October 16.

Check Cook County’s website, cookcounty.il.gov, for more details.

 