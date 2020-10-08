CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thursday evening in a building housing a 24-hour fast food restaurant in Avondale.
The still-and-box alarm fire broke out in the building at 3407 W. Belmont Ave., which houses the Belmont Snack Shop in a brick structure on the ground floor and appeared to have a wooden second story.
The second floor is where the fire broke out, according to the Fire Department.
S&B at 3401 W Belmont Ave. 1 1/2 story ordinary 25×50 fire on the 2nd floor. No injuries pic.twitter.com/ZNejxrIVNG
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 9, 2020
The fire had been brought under control by 8:25 p.m.
No injuries were reported Thursday evening.