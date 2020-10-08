DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thursday evening in a building housing a 24-hour fast food restaurant in Avondale.

The still-and-box alarm fire broke out in the building at 3407 W. Belmont Ave., which houses the Belmont Snack Shop in a brick structure on the ground floor and appeared to have a wooden second story.

The second floor is where the fire broke out, according to the Fire Department.

The fire had been brought under control by 8:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported Thursday evening.

 