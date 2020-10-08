CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River’s South Branch will be closed this weekend for maintenance.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.
Drivers headed east on Lake Street will be detoured to Clinton Street, Washington Street, and Wacker Drive, and then back to Lake Street. Drivers headed west on Lake Street will take the route in reverse order – though taking Canal Street, which runs one way north, rather than Clinton Street, which runs one way south.
There was no mention late Thursday by CDOT or on the Chicago Transit Authority website of any effect on the Green Line, which runs over Lake Street and over the bridge.