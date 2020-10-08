NFL Week 5 AFC North Picks: 'The AFC North Has Been The Best Division In Football,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniIn Week 5 in the AFC North, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all chase their fourth win in the NFL's most competitive division.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert Quickly Emerging As Solid QB OptionThe Chargers rookie posted his third straight strong start Sunday, making him rise up the waiver wire ranks.

Theo Epstein Expects To Remain With Cubs For 2021, But It Could Be His Last SeasonEpstein's deal expires after next season, and he's always been clear that 10 years the magic number before a change in executive leadership is necessary for any organization.

Foles, Bears Shut Down By Indianapolis ColtsPhilip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on Indianapolis's first possession, and the Colts shut down Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in a victory Sunday.

80s-Era Michael Jordan Memorabilia Fetches High Bids At AuctionThe COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping sports fans from shelling out plenty of cash for basketball memorabilia – including items from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Bears Game Rescheduled From Sunday Noon To 3:25 PMIt may be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19: Reportedly, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.