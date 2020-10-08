CHICAGO (CBS) — Patients on Remdesivir, a drug President Donald Trump was given for COVID-19, started recovering by day 15, according to a medical trial done in Chicago at Northwestern and the University of Illinois. That is faster than patients given a placebo.
However, it does not mean someone treated with the drug is out of the woods. The mortality rate on day 15 for people taking Remdesivir was 6.7%. That death rate nearly doubles for people who did not take it.
Serious side effects occurred in one out of four patients.