CHICAGO (CBS) — Dr. Willie Wilson, who is running for U.S. Senate in Illinois, has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be quarantining for at least 10 days.
Wilson said his symptoms are mild, and he’s confident he “will bounce back from this stronger than before.”
“Like so many of my fellow Americans, I am not immune from COVID-19. This is a disease that does not discriminate,” Wilson said in a statement Thursday morning.
Wilson is running for U.S. Senate under the “Willie Wilson Party” against incumbent U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat; former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian party candidate Danny Malouf.
“While we have taken precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing this disease is highly contagious. I join the ranks of the more than 7 million people in America that have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he is suspending all in-person campaigning for the next 10 days while he quarantines.
“I thank God for great doctors and first responders that care for all of us. I am praying for all of those impacted by COVID-19 in Illinois and our country at this time. I believe in America and our ability to overcome COVID-19,” he said.
Wilson, a millionaire businessman, has twice run for mayor of Chicago, in 2015 and 2019. He also ran for president in 2016.