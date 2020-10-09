CHICAGO (CBS) — It felt just like summer on Friday, as highs hit 80 in many Chicago area neighborhoods.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the normal high is 65. You may have noticed the hazy visibility and milky appearance to the sky. Controlled prairie grass burning across central Illinois on Thursday has left crop dust, dirt and smoke around that area from the process.
Friday’s gusty southwest winds continue to carry the crop dust and smoke into our area, creating hazy visibilities. Plus, smoke from western wildfires linger in the atmosphere overhead about five miles aloft. Expect hazy and breezy (and warm!) conditions heading into tonight.
A cold front will pass early Saturday afternoon, and you’ll know it! We’ll hit our daytime high of 75 at lunchtime, then between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. the front passes and cool winds develop as temps fall through the 60s in the afternoon and quickly into the 50s with sunset. Front comes through dry.
The second front for Columbus Day brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday. Once that front is through, temps return to reality by mid-week.
TONIGHT: Hazy and breezy with a low of 63.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 75. Then temps falling fast in the afternoon with a cool breeze off the lake.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 74.
COLUMBUS DAY: Scattered showers. Chance of a thunderstorm. High of 72.