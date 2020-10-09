CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 2,818 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 35 additional deaths, as the state’s average positivity rate inched up to 3.8%.
The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 3.9% of the 71,599 new tests reported on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate now stands at 3.8%, up slightly from 3.7% one month ago, but still far below the peak of 18% during the height of the pandemic in mid-May.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois has reported a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,812 virus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 395 people in intensive care, and 153 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.
So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.