CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,832 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily total for the Hoosier State so far during the pandemic. The state also reported 19 new confirmed deaths.

The previous daily record was 1,495, set last week. The state’s seven-day average now stands at 1,270, which is also a record.

The recent surge in cases comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the state to fully open at Stage 5 on Sept. 26. The state still has a mask mandate and social distancing is still required at large events. Health experts also warned of an increase in cases in the weeks following the Labor Day holiday, similar to what happened on Memorial Day and July 4.

The Chicago Department of Public Health this week warned Indiana could be added to the city’s emergency travel order next week due to the recent surge in cases. The city’s travel order requires people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from COVID-19 hotspots. CDPH places states on the quarantine list when they surpass 15 new cases per day per 100,000 population. Indiana is now at more than 18 cases, according to the CDC, and city officials said for states bordering Illinois, they are given one week’s warning before being added to the list. If Indiana doesn’t get its daily case average under 15 by next week, it will be added to Chicago’s travel quarantine order.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois also has been rising over the past two weeks, from 856 on Sep. 24 to 1,187 as of Thursday night. Nearly 70% of ICU beds are currently occupied across the state, including 16.1% for COVID patients.

The biggest outbreaks are happening in the southwest portion of the state. In Northwest Indiana, cases also continue to rise. There were 249 reported cases in the five county region in the past day and the seven day average has risen to a record 145 cases. The 249 new cases is the highest daily total since the pandemic began in March.

Hospitalizations are also rising in the region in the past two weeks, from 144 to 199. A total of 65.1% of ICU beds are in use, including 9.2% used for COVID patients.

Statewide, there are now 131,493 total reported cases, and 3,534 deaths. Another 227 Hoosiers likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially tested for the virus.