CHICAGO (CBS)– The Antioch teen charged with shooting and killing two protestors during this summer’s unrest in Kenosha is scheduled for another court hearing Friday.

The hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, will be virtual due to the pandemic.

His attorneys are fighting his extradition to Wisconsin to stand trail.

Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people with an AR-15 rifle on Aug. 25, during a night of widespread civil unrest in Kenosha days after white Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in the back.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of first degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

The 17-year-old from Antioch was arrested at the end of August. Since then, he’s been in police custody in Illinois.

His attorneys filed a motion with the court Thursday on the issue of extradition. They argued sending him to Wisconsin would violate his constitutional rights.

They also argued authorities in Wisconsin and Illinois did not follow quote legal technicalities for extradition.

His defense says Rittenhouse acted in self defense.

The court hearing is expected to starts at 9 a.m.