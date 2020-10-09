CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested on federal charges for trying to damage a Naperville restaurant with an explosive device during widespread looting in June.
Diego Vargas, whose most recent address is unknown, has been charged with one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device.
Federal prosecutors said Vargas targeted Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville on June 1, as hundreds of people began vandalizing businesses and attacking police officers, following a peaceful protest earlier that night. Naperville was one of several local communities that saw widespread vandalism and looting in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said video evidence shows Vargas running away from the Egg Harbor Cafe just moments before a flash is seen in the restaurant windows and the sound of an explosion echoes through the street outside.
Vargas was arrested Wednesday night, and made his first court appearance Thursday by phone from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he is being held. Vargas pleaded not guilty and U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain ordered him to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Friday, which later was continued until Oct. 15.
If convicted, Vargas would face 5 to 20 years in prison.