CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Murphy.
He is a 14-year-young pup, a Chihuahua mix who is the goofiest guy you will want to meet. When he gets comfortable, he will want to be around you and nuzzle his head into his people and follow you around the house with his tail wagging. Murphy loves walks and soft treats to eat with his toothless smile.
Murphy wants a home to enjoy the tail wags. Murphy’s family will work with their vet to monitor his senior pet health and to enjoy all the tail wags he has to give! Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more about Murphy and other adorable dogs and cats available through the virtual adoption process.
If you’re looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pet, the PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training. For more information on the training sessions, click here or go to the PAWS Chicago website.
