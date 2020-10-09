CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Charles police are searching for a driver who hit and killed an 88-year-old woman in a wheelchair Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m. police responded to 3rd and West Main streets and found the the woman unconscious in the road.
Witnesses said the woman and her adult son were crossing North 3rd Street in the crosswalk when a pickup truck waiting at the light turned right from southbound 3rd Street to westbound Main Street. The truck then struck the woman and continued west on Main Street without stopping.
The 88-year-old Chicago woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are searching for a 2016 Dodge Ram Cummins Edition 4-door pickup truck driven by a white man wearing a black t-shirt. The truck has chrome outside mirrors, chrome door handles and spoked rims, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash, vehicle or driver is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at (630)377-4435 or call 911. Information can also be left on an anonymous tip line at (866)378-4267 or online.