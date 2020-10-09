CHICAGO (CBS) — A college student from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne says he was evicted from his dorm and fired from his job as a resident assistant when he refused to quarantine. He tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he has never tested positive for COVID-19, and this is all a mistake.
“I’m being penalized,” said Xavier Josephs. “I lost my RA position. I was fired yesterday immediately.”
Josephs is a student, but he is being removed from the dorms and could be dismissed from the school.
“I pose no health risk to any student,” he said.
Jospehs was notified by the health department that he was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That person’s identity was not revealed to Jospehs due to HIPAA.
The school told him, “We are required to put you in a quarantine dorm”
“I have remote classes, and I don’t see many people. It’s easy to narrow down who I see and when I see them,” he said.
Jospehs has refused to go into one of the designated quarantine dorms in fear of possible exposure to others also quarantining.
“That would essentially put my health at risk,” he said.
The university says COVID-positive students are housed in a different area.
Josephs disputes that he was ever in contact with a COVID-positive patient, despite the health department’s claims. COVID-19 tests he shared with CBS 2 show negative results.
“I feel like they are trying to make an example out of me and my situation,” he said.
The university sees it differently. The assistant dean wrote the following note to Josephs: “You received directions from the campus and the health department for which you are not authorized to deviate from … This is a dismissible offense from the university … You are being immediately removed from University Housing.”
“To me that seemed like the goal, that they are trying to give me the ultimate discipline to dismiss me from this institution,” Josephs said. “I’m being disciplinarily charged for putting peoples health at danger, but nobody’s health is at danger.”
The university says the vast majority of students follow quarantine and isolation instructions, but 16 students have been dismissed for not complying.