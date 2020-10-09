CHICAGO (CBS) — A college student from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne says he was evicted from his dorm and fired from his job as a resident assistant when he refused to quarantine. He tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he has never tested positive for COVID-19, and this is all a mistake.

“I’m being penalized,” said Xavier Josephs. “I lost my RA position. I was fired yesterday immediately.”

Josephs is a student, but he is being removed from the dorms and could be dismissed from the school.

“I pose no health risk to any student,” he said. Jospehs was notified by the health department that he was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That person’s identity was not revealed to Jospehs due to HIPAA. The school told him, “We are required to put you in a quarantine dorm” “I have remote classes, and I don’t see many people. It’s easy to narrow down who I see and when I see them,” he said. Jospehs has refused to go into one of the designated quarantine dorms in fear of possible exposure to others also quarantining.

“That would essentially put my health at risk,” he said.