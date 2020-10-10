CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and three others were seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., as the four victims were sitting in a vehicle on the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue.
After the shooting, the victims drove to the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, where they crashed into a Chicago Fire Department vehicle outside the Pulaski stop on the CTA Blue Line, according to police.
#NOW Four people found shot outside the Pulaski Blue Line station.
Police say 21 y/o man died, 2 teens seriously hurt. What officers are telling us on @cbschicago at 10. pic.twitter.com/G94uNEkQCq
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) October 11, 2020
A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and forearm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were both shot in the back were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.
No one was in custody Saturday evening. Area Four detectives were investigating.