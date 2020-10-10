CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will bring more clouds to the Chicago area, but temperatures will continue to run above normal. A cold front will move through midday Saturday bringing breezy conditions and extra clouds, but conditions should remain dry.
Saturday’s temperatures will reach mid 70s, and Sunday will stay in the low 70s.
Delta made landfall Friday night in Louisiana and is now a tropical storm.
Forecast:
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. 75.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. 55.
Sunday: Partly sunny. 71.