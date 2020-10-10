CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures for the Chicago area will be near normal or just a bit above for the next four days, then take a dramatic drop by the end of next week.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy, with lows in the middle 50s.
Tomorrow will bring highs in the upper 60s to low 70s again, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The forecast for the next week will be mainly dry, with the only real decent chance for rain coming on Monday, bringing some scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm on Columbus Day.
Highs will stay in the upper 60s to 70 through Wednesday, but then fall into the 50s on Thursday and Friday, with overnight temperatures possibly dipping into the upper 30s Friday night.