CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people have been shot across the city this weekend, three of them fatally, as of Saturday afternoon.

The most recent fatal shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old man was driving north on Kedzie Avenue near Washington Boulevard, when someone in a tan minivan opened fire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About half an hour earlier, two women were standing in an alley on the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone shot them, police said.

Mieya Sims, 25, was shot in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the Roseland neighborhood, two men and a woman were standing near 108th and Calumet, when a gunman walked up and started shooting.

Tacarrene Scott, 37, was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.

The first shooting of the weekend was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday, when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the 3100 block of West Polk Street in the Lawndale neighborhood.

At least 16 other people have been shot since Friday evening.

In addition to this weekend’s shootings, a 62-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Austin neighborhood. Police said he got into an argument at the Cicero stop, and was stabbed in the head, causing him to fall onto the tracks. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.