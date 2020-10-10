- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 2 males 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 316,423 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,975, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4%. In the last day labs reported 66,256 tests, bringing the total number of tests to 6,243,635.
As of Friday night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. Of those, 406 were in intensive care and 166 were on ventilators.