By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of an electrified version of a small SUV. The Toyota RAV4 has been around since 1995. It has evolved into a vehicle that is built like a truck but handles like a car. The RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid crossover.
The acceleration in the RAV4 plug-in hybrid is incredibly impressive, and so is the range. We’re used to plug-in hybrids that offer very little when it comes to all-electric range. On a full charge and a full tank of gas this vehicle can take you nearly 600 miles. Its combined power output of 302 horsepower sends this all wheel drive SUV to 60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds. It’s very impressive.
The price of the Prime starts around $40,000.
The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a great test drive to take if you’re looking for a plug-in hybrid vehicle.