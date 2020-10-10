CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,945 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 21 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 133,411 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,555, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 227 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 1,474,639 unique individuals have been tested in the state, up from 1,463,436 on Friday. A total of 2,306,562 tests, including tests for repeat individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.