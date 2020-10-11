DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man are in the hospital after a driver jumped a curb and hit them both in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Around 11:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of West North Avenue, a driver going west on North Avenue hit a light pole and struck a 61-year-old man, police aid. The vehicle continued driving and then struck an 8-year-old boy.

The car then stopped after hitting a parked vehicle.

The 61-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 8-year-old was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

The driver was issued citations for the incident, and is scheduled for traffic court Nov. 11.