CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man are in the hospital after a driver jumped a curb and hit them both in the Hermosa neighborhood.
Around 11:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of West North Avenue, a driver going west on North Avenue hit a light pole and struck a 61-year-old man, police aid. The vehicle continued driving and then struck an 8-year-old boy.
The car then stopped after hitting a parked vehicle.
The 61-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 8-year-old was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.
The driver was issued citations for the incident, and is scheduled for traffic court Nov. 11.