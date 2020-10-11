Blackhawks Trade Brrandon Saad To Avalanche In Four-Player SwapColorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.

Despite 4-1 Start, Matt Nagy Clearly Not Happy With Struggling Bears' Offense“The details right now in this offense are not there,” Nagy said Friday. “So that’s our job as coaches to make sure that we get these freakin' details right. It’s as simple as that.”

NFL Week 5 NFC East Picks: SportsLine's Kenny White 'Shocked' By Cowboys Slow Start, Still Believes They're Best Team In DivisionDespite the Cowboys' slow start, SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes Dallas is the best team in the NFC East with the best chance of winning the division.

Giants-Cowboys Preview: Can The Giants' Defense Slow The Cowboys' Passing Game?The surprisingly solid Giants defense will look to slow a Cowboys passing game that leads the NFL in yards and completions.

Foles Beats Brady Again As Bears Squeeze BuccaneersNick Foles beat Tom Brady again, Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field with 1:17 left and the Chicago Bears beat Tampa Bay on Thursday night after Brady seemingly lost count of downs on his final play.

Corey Crawford Will Not Return To The BlackhawksThe 35-year-old Crawford had been in net for the Blackhawks most of the last decade, and helped them raise two of their three Stanley Cups. He's their all-time leader in playoff wins and third in overall victories.