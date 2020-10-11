CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a light wind under 10 mph in the Chicago area. High temperatures will reach near 70 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the areaMonday, but the temperature high remains about the same.
Sun returns Tuesday.
The normal high for the Chicago area on Oct. 10 is 64 degrees, but temperatures reached 77 degrees at noon this year.
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 69
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. 62
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 70