HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police have released dashcam video that shows what led a traffic stop to turn deadly in Harvey last week.
On Wednesday, troopers pulled over a woman near 147th and Halsted streets for failing to turn her lights on.
One trooper asks her to get out of the car. His partner instructs a male passenger to do the same, and that man jumps into the driver’s seat – while troopers spot a gun.
There appears to be a struggle, and then the gun goes off. A woman and child jump out of the back seat as the car slams into a bus shelter.
The male passenger, identified as Darren Green Jr., 30, died at the hospital.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle – the 29-year-old woman from Dolton who was driving, and two 8-year-old girls from Matteson.
Illinois State Police said the troopers never fired their guns.