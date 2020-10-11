DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police have released dashcam video that shows what led a traffic stop to turn deadly in Harvey last week.

On Wednesday, troopers pulled over a woman near 147th and Halsted streets for failing to turn her lights on.

One trooper asks her to get out of the car. His partner instructs a male passenger to do the same, and that man jumps into the driver’s seat – while troopers spot a gun.

There appears to be a struggle, and then the gun goes off. A woman and child jump out of the back seat as the car slams into a bus shelter.

The male passenger, identified as Darren Green Jr., 30, died at the hospital.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle – the 29-year-old woman from Dolton who was driving, and two 8-year-old girls from Matteson.

Illinois State Police said the troopers never fired their guns.